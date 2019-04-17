Spain Criticizes US Move Over Cuban Properties

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turns from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Trump administration announced that it's allowing lawsuits against foreign companies operating in properties seized from Americans in Cuba, a major policy shift that has angered European and other allies.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(AP) – Spain is criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to open the door for lawsuits against foreign companies operating on properties Cuba seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution.

The Spanish government says Washington’s move damages relations between Europe and the United States and will lead to lawsuits and counterclaims. Spain contends that the U.S. action runs counter to international law, and says European Union countries are preparing to fight it. Spanish companies are among Cuba’s main foreign investors