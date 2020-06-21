Spain Opens Border To UK Tourists; Trump Wants Less Testing

Pedestrians walk past people sit in a bench in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Spain ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. The country also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and the 26 European countries that allow visa-free travel. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) – Spain opened its borders to British tourists on Sunday in a bid to kickstart its vital tourism economy, but Brazil and South Africa reported record new levels of coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump questioned the value of testing for the virus, telling his government to reduce U.S. testing to avoid unflattering statistics.

The head of the World Health Organization has warned the virus’s global spread is accelerating after a daily high of 150,000 new cases was reported last week.

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump said Saturday he has told his administration to slow down virus testing. He said the United States has tested 25 million people, but the “bad part” is that found more cases.