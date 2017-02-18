Home WORLD Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea
Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea
WORLD
0

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

0
0
LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now viewing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Norma McCorvey,
now playing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now playing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

SELENA
now playing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – Spain’s defense ministry says one of its naval ships has rescued 112 migrants off the coast of Libya.  The Spanish frigate Canarias found the migrants’ vessel adrift on Saturday morning, according to the ministry, which says all 112 of the migrants were male and “the large majority” were from sub-Saharan Africa.  The frigate is participating in a joint European mission in the Mediterranean Sea to fight human trafficking.

Nearer the Spanish coast, the coast guard said its ships rescued 36 more migrants from two small overloaded boats on Saturday.  In Barcelona, thousands of Spaniards marched Saturday to urge the conservative-led Spanish government to accept more refugees from war-torn areas like Syria.

Related posts:

  1. Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees
Related Posts

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

jsalinas 0
TURKISH AIRLINES

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

jsalinas 0
Mike Pence

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video