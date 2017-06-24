Home WORLD Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean
Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean
WORLD
0

Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean

0
0
Panicking migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft in Mediterranean Sea
now viewing

Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean

920×920
now playing

Tech Sergeant Released From Hospital After Air Show Accident

Lorelei-Grace-Linklater-Waco-cocaine-sentence-06_23_17
now playing

'Boyhood' Actress Gets Deferred Sentence For Drug Charge

JHHJ
now playing

Mom On Facebook While Baby Drowns In Filling Bathtub

ops_1498276796748_9897792_ver1_0
now playing

Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story

GJGJ
now playing

The Latest: Mastiff Named Martha Wins World's Ugliest Dog

untitled
now playing

Texas Mom Charged In Deaths Of 2 Children Found In Hot Car

KKHJ
now playing

Microphone Cut After Mormon Girl Reveals She's Gay At Church

WireAP_e084dbb97df640dfb6233b546ee73690_12x5_1600
now playing

California Governor Stops Parole For Charles Manson Follower

comey-mueller
now playing

Mueller And Comey Not As Close As Trump And Others Suggest

1024×1024
now playing

Conference: US Mayors May Shape National Climate Policy

(AP) – Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued 224 migrants from five different boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The rescue service says it reached two boats, carrying 66 and 77 migrants, in the Strait of Gibraltar overnight. A third boat with nine migrants was intercepted around daybreak Saturday in the same waters.

A few hours later, a Portuguese plane with the European Union Frontex border patrols spotted two more boats to the east, carrying 35 and 37 migrants each.

The rescue service says the migrants were from North and sub-Saharan Africa.

Tens of thousands of people cross the Mediterranean Sea each year, trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the vast majority in unreliable smugglers’ boats.  Over 1,800 people have died in the Mediterranean so far this year.

Related posts:

  1. UN Agency: Survivors Says Some 126 Migrants Died In Wreck
  2. North Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee
  3. North Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee
  4. California AG Bans State Travel To Texas, 3 Other States
Related Posts
TURKET WATERPARK DEADLY ELETRICUTION

5 People Electrocuted In Pool At Water Park In Turkey

jsalinas 0
OTTO WARMBIER HELD IN CUSTODY IN NORTH KOREA

North Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee

jsalinas 0
PAKISTAN BOMBING

Bombings At Market In Northwest Pakistan Kill 15

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video