Spain Rescues 90 Migrants Crossing From Morocco
Spain Rescues 90 Migrants Crossing From Morocco

(AP) – Spanish maritime rescue services have brought ashore 90 migrants pulled up from boats as they attempted to cross the Strait of Gibraltar from Morocco.  The route, the shortest from northern Africa into Europe, is gaining popularity among migrants looking fleeing conflicts or poverty.

A Spanish Maritime Rescue Service vessel disembarked at mid-day on Friday 44 sub-Saharan African migrants, including three women, at the port of Tarifa.  The service said they had been traveling in five different recreational boats.

Another rescue boat brought 46 more migrants from Morocco one hour later, including four women and dozens of teenagers.  The renewed popularity of the so-called Western Mediterranean route is straining Spain’s law-enforcement response and its social safety networks.

