Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

(AP) – A Spanish judicial official says two of the four surviving Barcelona suspects have identified an imam who was killed in an explosion as the ideologist of the extremist cell responsible for carrying out the attacks and planning others.

Only one of the four suspects acknowledged being part of the 12-member cell during proceedings at Spain’s National Court on Tuesday.

The official says Mohamed Houli Chemlal told a judge that the cell was preparing to attack Barcelona monuments with explosives and the imam intended to blow himself up when they did.

The official is not authorized to speak about ongoing cases under court rules and requested anonymity. National Court prosecutor Ana Noe is asking for the four to be sent to prison without bail on preliminary charges of being part of a terrorist organization, homicide, causing havoc and dealing with explosives.