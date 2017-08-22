Home WORLD Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate
WORLD
0

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

0
0

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

NTSB
now playing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC
now playing

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT
now playing

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX
now playing

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case

(AP) – A Spanish judicial official says two of the four surviving Barcelona suspects have identified an imam who was killed in an explosion as the ideologist of the extremist cell responsible for carrying out the attacks and planning others.

Only one of the four suspects acknowledged being part of the 12-member cell during proceedings at Spain’s National Court on Tuesday.

The official says Mohamed Houli Chemlal told a judge that the cell was preparing to attack Barcelona monuments with explosives and the imam intended to blow himself up when they did.

The official is not authorized to speak about ongoing cases under court rules and requested anonymity.  National Court prosecutor Ana Noe is asking for the four to be sent to prison without bail on preliminary charges of being part of a terrorist organization, homicide, causing havoc and dealing with explosives.

Related posts:

  1. Spain Attack Car ‘Flagged For Speeding’ In Paris
Related Posts
TROPICAL STORM

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

jsalinas 0
102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

Roxanne Garcia 0
iran

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video