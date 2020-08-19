Spain’s Records 3,700 Infections In Single Day

(AP)–Spain’s Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June. With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the past two weeks, Spain tops the European chart of the highest cumulative incidence.

The Madrid region has emerged as one of the hot spots in the new wave of outbreaks, which officials have linked mostly to family reunions and nightlife. New regulations, including on hours of nightlife and close outdoor smoking, take effect Thursday in the Spanish capital. The country added 127 deaths to reach nearly 28,800 confirmed victims.