Spanish Conservative Party Seeks End To Deadlock

Conservative Popular Party leader Pablo Casado greets supporters outside the party headquarters after the announcement of almost 100 per cent of the general election results in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Spain's Interior Ministry says that results show Socialists winning Spain's national election, but without a clear end to the country's political deadlock. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(AP) – The leader of Spain’s traditional conservative party says he will work toward helping Spain ends its political deadlock after Sunday’s inconclusive national election.

Pablo Casado says his Popular Party will “exercise our responsibility because Spain cannot continue to be deadlocked” after a second election in seven months that only heralds more instability.

Casado’s party won 87 seats and remained the second force in the lower house of the National Parliament, recovering from a historically poor result in an election in April, when it gained 66 seats.

Spain has no precedent of a coalition national government, but Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists will need help to stay in power after winning Sunday’s vote with 120 seats while falling short of the 176 needed for a majority. Casado says that “the ball is the court” of Sánchez.