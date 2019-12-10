Spanish Judge Sends Man To Prison Over Gang Rape Website

(AP) – A Spanish judge has sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for creating a website showing where an infamous gang rape took place in Pamplona and the route the convicted perpetrators took.

A Pamplona court statement Tuesday said the judge also ordered the 39-year-old Madrid man to pay 15,000 euros ($16,600) in damages to the victim. The statement says the website worsened the victim’s state of anxiety “in clear disregard for her dignity.”

Five men were imprisoned for 15 years last year for raping the 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s 2016 San Fermin festival.