Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean

(AP) – A Spanish organization says its rescue ship has saved 250 migrants in danger of capsizing near the Libyan coast.

Proactiva Open Arms spokesperson Laura Lanuza says that the NGO’s boat rescued the African migrants from two small rubber vessels that were at risk of being overwhelmed by the sea.

The migrants were soon transferred to an Italian coast guard ship, which had alerted the NGO to the whereabouts of the migrants.

Proactiva Open Arms was founded in 2015 to respond to the migration crisis in Mediterranean.

Lanuza says its single rescue ship, a converted fishing boat, has rescued around 2,000 migrants so far this year.