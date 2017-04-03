Home WORLD Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean
Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean
WORLD
0

Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean

0
0
Europe Migrants
now viewing

Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean

784f9c2c11b34da58c91f17503215a55-780×520
now playing

Immigration Courts: Record Number Of Cases, Many Problems

north-korean-ambassador-to-malaysia-kang-chol-speaks-during-a
now playing

Malaysia Expels North Korean Ambassador Over Kim's Killing

JHGJG
now playing

Texas Woman Who Got Prison For Voter Fraud Out On Appeal

imagesUPDY6ILL
now playing

Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says

Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries

1222166FE1EB4E609761DBCA4DE2EC54
now playing

All 36 Victims Of Ghost Ship Fire Died From Smoke Inhalation

OfficialCoronadoUSDLogo
now playing

School District: No More Part In US Navy Funeral Processions

3b580460-00c9-11e7-888d-13ccebf87a03_Donald756_jpg_cf
now playing

Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal

untitled
now playing

Small Town Led By Comedian Tries To Recover From 'Lost Year'

Burlington water-front
now playing

US And Canadian Scientists To Study Cross-Border Flooding

(AP) – A Spanish organization says its rescue ship has saved 250 migrants in danger of capsizing near the Libyan coast.

Proactiva Open Arms spokesperson Laura Lanuza says that the NGO’s boat rescued the African migrants from two small rubber vessels that were at risk of being overwhelmed by the sea.

The migrants were soon transferred to an Italian coast guard ship, which had alerted the NGO to the whereabouts of the migrants.

Proactiva Open Arms was founded in 2015 to respond to the migration crisis in Mediterranean.

Lanuza says its single rescue ship, a converted fishing boat, has rescued around 2,000 migrants so far this year.

Related posts:

  1. Mexico Launches Nationwide Effort In US To Help Migrants
  2. Local Child Sex Traffickers Plead Guilty
  3. Briles Says He Didn’t Cover Up Sexual Assaults At Baylor
  4. All 36 Victims Of Ghost Ship Fire Died From Smoke Inhalation
Related Posts
north-korean-ambassador-to-malaysia-kang-chol-speaks-during-a

Malaysia Expels North Korean Ambassador Over Kim’s Killing

Danny Castillon 0
IRELAND MASS GRAVE OF ORPHANAGE

Experts Find Mass Grave At Ex-Catholic Orphanage In Ireland

jsalinas 0
LONDON NEIGHBORHOOD EVACUATED WW2 BOMB FOUND

London Neighborhood Evacuated After WWII German Bomb Found

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video