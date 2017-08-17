Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack

(AP) – The president of Spain’s Catalonia region says police have arrested two people in the van attack in Barcelona’s bustling Las Ramblas district.

Carles Puigdemont also gave updated casualty figures during a brief news conference Thursday night. Puigdemont says 12 people are confirmed dead and at least 80 have been hospitalized since the van jumped a sidewalk and swerved through a busy pedestrian area.

The region’s interior minister had tweeted earlier that 13 people had died in the attack. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau says a moment of silence will be held in the city’s main square at noon Friday “to show that we are not scared and we are more united that ever.”