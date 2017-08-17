Home TRENDING Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack
Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack

0
0
0284ae7895824c56ad1ae59795ce5930
now viewing

Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack

police badge generic
now playing

Texas Police Chiefs Start Adapting To 'sanctuary cities' Law

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Video Threatens Mexico Columnist Who Covers Organized Crime

donald trump
now playing

Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea

courtgavel
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Returns 10 Children To Parents Pending Welfare Probe

Charneshia Corley
now playing

Video Shows Texas Deputy Removing Woman's Pants For Search

AB QUINTANILLA SELENA BROTHER
now playing

Brother Of Slain Tejano Star Selena Jailed For Child Support

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents

POWERBALL JACKPOT
now playing

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $510 Million, 8th Largest

Pauline Hanson
now playing

Anti-Muslim Australian Senator Wears Burqa In Parliament

(AP) – The president of Spain’s Catalonia region says police have arrested two people in the van attack in Barcelona’s bustling Las Ramblas district.

Carles Puigdemont also gave updated casualty figures during a brief news conference Thursday night.   Puigdemont says 12 people are confirmed dead and at least 80 have been hospitalized since the van jumped a sidewalk and swerved through a busy pedestrian area.

The region’s interior minister had tweeted earlier that 13 people had died in the attack.  Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau says a moment of silence will be held in the city’s main square at noon Friday “to show that we are not scared and we are more united that ever.”

Related posts:

  1. Driver Of Texas Trailer Indicted For 10 Passengers’ Deaths
  2. Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed
  3. Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder
  4. White House Reacts To Steve Bannon Comments
Related Posts
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Video Threatens Mexico Columnist Who Covers Organized Crime

jsalinas 0
POWERBALL JACKPOT

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $510 Million, 8th Largest

jsalinas 0
Pauline Hanson

Anti-Muslim Australian Senator Wears Burqa In Parliament

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video