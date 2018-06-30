Home NATIONAL Spanish Rescue Boat Saves 60 Migrants Off Libyan Coast
Spanish Rescue Boat Saves 60 Migrants Off Libyan Coast
NATIONAL
0

Spanish Rescue Boat Saves 60 Migrants Off Libyan Coast

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Spanish Rescue Boat Saves 60 Migrants Off Libyan Coast

cow-on-pond-new
now playing

North Texas Man Drowns In Pond After Trying To Save Calf

80131E00-ZJXEV
now playing

10 Months After Storm, Last Victims Of Harvey Leave Hotels

Bela Karolyi, Marta Karolyi
now playing

Texas Officials To Address Claims Of Abuse At Karolyi Ranch

getimage
now playing

The Latest: ACLU Says Government Wrong To Detain Families

images5MZD2NSJ
now playing

Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee

5b3696bb481ba_image
now playing

Some Democrats With Eye On 2020 Say: 'Abolish ICE'

ny-1530343289-k4bt40nfi4-snap-image
now playing

Protests Planned Nationwide Over Trump Immigration Policy

14ac7bd6aede417ca83555e73b5b0802_original
now playing

LeBron James Weighing Many Options As Free Agency Looms

KHK
now playing

Crews Rescue Deaf Puppy Stuck In Hole In Alabama

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

(AP) – A Spanish rescue boat has saved 60 migrants in the sea near Libya, prompting Italy to immediately say it’ll deny the boat permission to dock in Italy.

An AP journalist aboard a nearby vessel says the Open Arms aid boat spotted a rubber dinghy with 60 people aboard in international waters, 30 nautical miles from Libya’s coast Saturday.

Italy’s right-wing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted: “They can forget about arriving in an Italian port.” Salvini has vowed that private rescue boats can no longer bring migrants to Italian shores.

The AP journalist said a Libyan coast guard vessel approached the Open Arms during the rescue operation, but soon turned around and left, ordering the boat to return to Spain.

Related posts:

  1. Border Agents Rescue Pregnant Honduran Immigrant From Rio Grande
  2. EU Leaders Reach Breakthrough Deal On Migrants
  3. Spain Rescues 90 Migrants Crossing From Morocco
  4. Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away
Related Posts
getimage

The Latest: ACLU Says Government Wrong To Detain Families

Danny Castillon 0
images5MZD2NSJ

Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee

Danny Castillon 0
5b3696bb481ba_image

Some Democrats With Eye On 2020 Say: ‘Abolish ICE’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video