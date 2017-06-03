Home NATIONAL Speaker Ryan Backs Trump’s Revised Travel Ban
(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is backing the updated version of President Donald Trump’s contentious travel ban, which bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

The White House has dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries, which include Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.  During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Wisconsin Republican condemned Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States. But in a statement Monday, Ryan says Trump’s revised executive order advances “our shared goal” of protecting the United States.

Ryan also commends Trump administration officials for “their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards.”  Trump’s critics say the focus on predominantly Muslim countries will leave the impression the order is effectively a ban on Muslims.

