Speaker Says Crude Trump Tweet Was Inappropriate

(AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s crude tweet about a cable news anchor is not an “appropriate comment.” Ryan told reporters Thursday: “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment. What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help.”

The Wisconsin Republican was responding to a series of Trump tweets Thursday morning. The president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.” Trump called her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and him “Psycho Joe.” He also claimed to have seen Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”