TEXAS Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call
Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call
TEXAS
Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold has “made the right decision” to retire at the end of his term amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Ryan told journalists Thursday that he’s spoken to the four-term Texas lawmaker, who said in a Facebook video: “I am announcing my decision not to run for re-election.”
The accusations against Farenthold first surfaced in 2014, when a former aide sued him over sexually suggestive comments and behavior and said she’d been fired after she complained. The lawmaker said he engaged in no wrongdoing and the case was settled in 2015.
But the House Ethics Committee said last week that it would investigate Farenthold after congressional sources said he’d paid an $84,000 settlement using taxpayers’ money.

