Speaker Shares Trump Criticism Of Freedom Caucus
Speaker Shares Trump Criticism Of Freedom Caucus

PAUL RYAN
Speaker Shares Trump Criticism Of Freedom Caucus

Expert Says Russians Targeted GOP Candidates

(AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan says he understands and shares President Donald Trump’s frustration with the House Freedom Caucus.  Trump attacked the group of conservative lawmakers over Twitter Thursday, saying they “will hurt the entire Republican agenda” and “we must fight them.”

Opposition from the Freedom Caucus helped sink major health care legislation in the House.  Ryan tells journalists: “It’s very understandable the president is frustrated we haven’t gotten to where we need to go, because this is something we all said we would do.”

The Wisconsin Republican says he is pushing lawmakers to keep talking and try to reach a consensus on a health bill that could pass – but he declined to commit to another vote, saying he does not want to impose an “artificial timeline.”

