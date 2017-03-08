Home NATIONAL Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges
Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges
NATIONAL
0

Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges

0
0
courtgavel
now viewing

Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

Texting Suicide
now playing

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST
now playing

Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

auto-pedestrian
now playing

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

TOM WOPAT DUKES OF HAZZARD-1
now playing

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges

PRINCESS DIANA
now playing

Ex-Bodyguard Defends Candid Princess Diana Documentary

PREHISTORIC SEA WORM
now playing

Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines

Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa
now playing

Seeking A Dream, Indonesian Family Finds Nightmare In Raqqa

Lindsey Graham
now playing

Senate Panel Approves Bill To Cut Off US Aid To Palestinians

31-year-old Laura Ramos

(AP) – A special education teacher awaiting a sexual-assault trial in Connecticut faces new charges after another student told police he had sex with her.  The Connecticut Post reports that 31-year-old Laura Ramos turned herself in on Wednesday on two additional counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police say a second student in the special education program told them in June that he had sex with Ramos. Investigators say there may be other victims.  Ramos resigned from Central High School in Bridgeport after she was accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student. Police say Ramos acknowledged several sexual encounters that occurred between December and April. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.  Ramos’ lawyer says she maintains her innocence. She is free after posting $50,000 bond.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges
  2. Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting
Related Posts
Texting Suicide

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

jsalinas 0
TRUMP

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

jsalinas 0
auto-pedestrian

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video