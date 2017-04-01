Home LOCAL Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen
nahomi rodriguez san benito woman missing-4 vehicle in questionA 6-week special operation to find a San Benito teenager missing since last summer has come up empty. Harlingen police say an extensive joint investigation into what was characterized as a specific tip ended this week when it was found that the information was not credible.

 

 

 

 

 

nahomi rodriguez san benito woman missing-3 vehicle in question19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez disappeared the night of July 17 last year after getting off work at the McDonald’s on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen. She is believed to have left with a man driving a newer model light gray Ford Escape. Investigators have not been able to identify the man. A reward of 75-hundred dollars is still being offered for information on Nahomi’s whereabouts.

