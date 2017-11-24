Home NATIONAL Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade
Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy's Parade
Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade

Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade

(AP) – Protesters say four activists at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade jumped over barriers and briefly sat down in the street to protest the end of a program that extended protections to immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

A spokesman for activist group Cosecha says they sat down near the start of the parade at about 9:10 a.m. Police quickly escorted them back. No one was arrested and the parade was not delayed.  Spokesman Roberto Juarez sys the four are recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 1/2 miles (3.22 kilometers) of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites in the lineup.  Paradegoers said the ramped-up security made them confident the event was well protected.

