Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade

(AP) – Protesters say four activists at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade jumped over barriers and briefly sat down in the street to protest the end of a program that extended protections to immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

A spokesman for activist group Cosecha says they sat down near the start of the parade at about 9:10 a.m. Police quickly escorted them back. No one was arrested and the parade was not delayed. Spokesman Roberto Juarez sys the four are recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 1/2 miles (3.22 kilometers) of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites in the lineup. Paradegoers said the ramped-up security made them confident the event was well protected.