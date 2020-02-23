Speed, Wet Road Played Role In Deadly Vehicle Crash

DPS troopers say speed and weather conditions were factors in the vehicle wreck that killed a San Benito woman and injured her three children. Troopers say it appears the mother was driving too fast on a wet road Thursday morning, causing her to lose control of her Mercury Mountaineer on a curve as she headed south on FM 1420 in Willacy County.

The SUV swerved off the road and smashed into a utility pole. 30-year-old Sandra Patricia Diaz was found dead at the scene. Her three children were hospitalized, and her 12-year-old son is still in critical but stable condition. Troopers also say none of the victims was wearing a seat belt.