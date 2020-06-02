Spending Starting To Improve, Some Retail Sales Rising

(AP) – As lockdown restrictions loosen, many nations are beginning to show spending improvements, according to Visa. Total U.S. payments volume dropped 5% in May from a year earlier. That’s a 13 percentage point improvement from April. Sally Beauty is seeing a strong uptick in sales at reopened stores. The company estimates May’s enterprise-wide sales at $262 million, compared with $95 million in April. Dick’s Sporting Goods swung to a loss in the first quarter and sales declined, but it’s seeing sales improve as stores reopen. Consolidated same-store sales fell 29.5% in the first quarter, but are only down 4% through the first four weeks of the second quarter.