Spending Starting To Improve, Some Retail Sales Rising

People sit on the Cafe de Flore terrace in Paris, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Parisians who have been cooped up for months with take-out food and coffee will be able to savor their steaks tartare in the fresh air and cobbled streets of the City of Light once more, albeit in smaller numbers. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

(AP) – As lockdown restrictions loosen, many nations are beginning to show spending improvements, according to Visa. Total U.S. payments volume dropped 5% in May from a year earlier. That’s a 13 percentage point improvement from April. Sally Beauty is seeing a strong uptick in sales at reopened stores. The company estimates May’s enterprise-wide sales at $262 million, compared with $95 million in April. Dick’s Sporting Goods swung to a loss in the first quarter and sales declined, but it’s seeing sales improve as stores reopen. Consolidated same-store sales fell 29.5% in the first quarter, but are only down 4% through the first four weeks of the second quarter.