Spielberg’s Push Against Netflix At The Oscars Hits A Nerve

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reports that Spielberg intends to support rule changes that could block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility have provoked a heated and unwieldy online debate. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reports that Spielberg intends to support rule changes that could block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility have provoked a heated and unwieldy online debate. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) – “Roma” may not have won the best picture Oscar this year, but it came close enough to make some of Hollywood’s top players worried about Netflix’s infiltration of their most prestigious award.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg intends to support rule changes that could block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility at an upcoming meeting of the film academy’s board of governors.

The move has provoked a heated and unwieldy debate online this weekend that has found the legendary filmmaker at odds with some industry heavyweights, who have pointed out that Netflix has been an important supporter of minority filmmakers and stories, especially in awards campaigns. It has also reignited the ongoing streaming versus theatrical debate.