Spike In Recycling After Boil-Water Notice

(AP) – Austin’s recycling center became overwhelmed by a spike in recycled plastic items in the weeks after the city ended its boil-water notice following flooding that filled lakes with silt, mud and debris.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Austin Resource Recovery saw the number of recyclables collected in October increase 8.7 percent from the same month last year. The center’s data show November’s recyclables jumped 5 percent from the previous year.

Austin officials told residents on Oct. 22 to boil their tap water before drinking it after flooding overloaded water treatment plants’ capacity. The notice led panicked residents to clear grocery stores out of plastic water bottles and jugs before the city lifted the order Oct. 28.