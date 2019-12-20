Spirit To Halt Production Of Parts For Boeing 737 Max Planes

(AP) – A major supplier to Boeing will wind down the delivery of parts for the 737 Max aircraft as damage from manufacturer’s troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward. Spirit AeroSystems said Friday that Boeing instructed the company to halt all deliveries related Max by the end of the year. The Witchita, Kansas, supplier makes airplane fuselages for Boeing. Revenue from the 737 aircraft components represent more than half of Spirit’s annual revenue. Spirit employs 13,500 people. It is the largest employer in Kansas’ biggest city. The Max was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people. Boeing said Monday that it would halt Max production in January with no date for it to resume.