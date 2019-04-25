Sri Lanka Revises Down Death Toll From Attack

(AP) – Sri Lankan authorities say the death toll from the Easter Sunday suicide attacks is lower than previously stated and now stands at “approximately” 253 people.
Top health ministry official Dr. Anil Jasinghe said in a statement late Thursday that the explosions had damaged some bodies beyond recognition, making positive identification difficult.
On Wednesday, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara had said the death toll was 359 people. Officials did not immediately explain the discrepancy. Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that 40 foreigners had died.
Comments