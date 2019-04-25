Sri Lanka Revises Down Death Toll From Attack

Relatives throw flower petals on the coffin of Dhami Brandy, 13, a victim of Easter Sunday's bomb blast at St. Sebastian Church, in Negombo, Sri Lanka Thursday, April 25, 2019. The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka warned Thursday that places of worship could be targeted for militant attacks over the coming weekend, as police searched for more suspects in the Islamic State-claimed Easter suicide bombings that killed over 350 people. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

(AP) – Sri Lankan authorities say the death toll from the Easter Sunday suicide attacks is lower than previously stated and now stands at “approximately” 253 people.

Top health ministry official Dr. Anil Jasinghe said in a statement late Thursday that the explosions had damaged some bodies beyond recognition, making positive identification difficult.

On Wednesday, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara had said the death toll was 359 people. Officials did not immediately explain the discrepancy. Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that 40 foreigners had died.