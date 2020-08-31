St. Louis Couple Charged After Waving Guns Appear In Court

Mark and Patricia McCloskey listen to their attorney Joel Schwartz address the media as they leave court after a first appearance on felony weapons charges on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo. The couple were charged in July with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, after they confronted protesters who were marching through their private street en route to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in June. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) – The white St. Louis couple charged for waving guns during a racial injustice protest outside their home in June made their first court appearance on felony charges.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were in court briefly Monday morning and did not enter a plea. The judge continued their case until Oct. 6. After the hearing, the McCloskeys’ attorney, Joel Schwartz, said they are innocent of any wrongdoing and they look forward to getting the case resolved.

Several hundred demonstrators on June 28 veered onto the private street where the McCloskeys live. The McCloskeys emerged with guns and have said they felt threatened.