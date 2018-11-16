Stabbing Leaves One Weslaco Teen Dead, A Second Badly Hurt

Weslaco police continue to investigate what they say was an attempted murder-suicide in which an 18-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded. Police responded to a call from a home on the 600 block of South Louisiana Avenue Wednesday, and found the girl bleeding heavily from several stab wounds. The 18-year-old had barricaded himself in a bathroom, officers burst in, and found Steven Alex Vallejo unresponsive with several stab wounds to his neck. The girl remains hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators are still trying to learn what prompted the attack.