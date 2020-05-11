Stage Stores, Owner Of Bealls, Files For Bankruptcy

The Houston-based retailer that owns the very familiar Bealls stores in the Rio Grande Valley has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In announcing the plan, Stage Stores pointed the blame at the coronavirus pandemic. All of the retailer’s stores shut down when stay-at-home orders went into effect. But Stage Stores had already been in financial trouble and had announced in early March plans to close all but one of its Bealls stores in the Valley. Stage Stores says its plan is to find a buyer while it reorganizes under Chapter 11.