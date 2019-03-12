Stanford Fires Sailing Coach In Admissions Scam

(AP) – Stanford University says it has fired sailing coach John Vandemoer in a college admissions bribery scandal.

Vandemoer was charged with accepting a total of $270,000 in contributions to the school’s program for agreeing to recommend two prospective students for admission.

The school said Tuesday that neither student came to Stanford but that “the alleged behavior runs completely counter to Stanford’s values.” Stanford said it has no evidence that anyone else at the school is involved but will conduct an internal review. Vandemoer is expected to enter a plea Tuesday in Boston.