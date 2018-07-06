Home NATIONAL Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores
Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores
NATIONAL
0

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

0
0
Starbucks+Coffee
now viewing

Starbucks Raising Price Of A Brewed Coffee In Most US Stores

59baf12076278.image
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down 2 Cents

5b192241cbd1b.image
now playing

Boy Scout's Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases
now playing

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Ashraf-Ghani-Ahmadzai-1800
now playing

Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban

WireAP_c91e3901534444369f3b5d690cba2472_12x5_992
now playing

Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic

5b1878da9e206.image
now playing

Uber Derides 'Surge Pricing' Limit In Honolulu

1528353063087
now playing

As Aid Dries Up, Gaza Families Pushed Deeper Into Poverty

download (16)
now playing

At Guatemala Volcano, Weather And Danger Hinder Search

920×920 (8)
now playing

Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference

Paul Ryan
now playing

House GOP In Eleventh-Hour Attempt For Immigration Accord

(AP) – That Starbucks habit just got a little more expensive.

Starbucks says it’s raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations.

The company said Thursday prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores.

Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, though the hike may be higher for particular drinks.

Related posts:

  1. Uber Derides ‘Surge Pricing’ Limit In Honolulu
  2. Trump Commutes Kardashian-Backed Offender’s Time
  3. Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent
Related Posts
5b192241cbd1b.image

Boy Scout’s Toy Grenade Causes Bomb Scare In Houston Airport

Roxanne Garcia 0
afbaa5-20180607-hud-rent-increases

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_c91e3901534444369f3b5d690cba2472_12x5_992

Samantha Bee Is Back, Both Angry And Apologetic

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video