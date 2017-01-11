Home NATIONAL Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup
Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup
NATIONAL
0

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

0
0
Starbucks-Holiday Cup
now viewing

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

5692bed8-3e60-417a-888d-e3853ec8dece-large16x9_MGNShooting
now playing

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Postal Service Finances
now playing

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992
now playing

AP NewsBreak: Gov't Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

22885910_745434355648567_4475747250258164239_n
now playing

Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

School bus on blacktop with clean sunny background
now playing

$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992
now playing

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992
now playing

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

920×920 (15)
now playing

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

(AP) – It’ll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain’s latest holiday design lets customers color it in themselves.

The company says the cups – which are typically red-themed – will be in stores Wednesday.

A plainer red cup in 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.

This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize. Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. says most of its U.S. stores will have colored pencils for people to borrow.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Postal Service Finances

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992

AP NewsBreak: Gov’t Won’t Pursue Talking Car Mandate

Roxanne Garcia 0
59f944730bcf4.image

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video