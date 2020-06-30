Starr County Anti-Drug Task Force Loses Its Funding

There is no more money for a drug-fighting task force in Starr County. The suspension of federal grant funding for the law enforcement group took effect Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the executive board of the South Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area notified Starr County officials that funding would be cut off for the second half of the year.

The board did not give a reason at the time, and Starr County officials say they still haven’t been told what prompted the suspension of the 1-year, $600,000 federal grant. The board has only said it may re-assess its decision at the end of the year.