Starr County Anti-Drug Task Force To Lose Its Funding

Funding has been suspended for a Starr County law enforcement drug-fighting task force. Without giving a reason, the executive board of the South Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area notified Starr County officials that the task force funding will end at the end of the month. The suspension runs through the end of the year at which time the board said it would re-assess its decision.

The loss of funding, which comes from the federal government, could mean at least the temporary the loss of the task force, which is made up of Starr County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from several cities in the county.