Starr County Contemplates Multifaceted River Barrier Instead Of Wall

A different kind of barrier instead of a wall is under consideration in Starr County.
Business leaders with the Starr County Industrial Foundation are looking into creating a special barrier in the Rio Grande River. The structure would be designed not only as a border barrier but would also serve as a flood control structure.
Foundation president Rose Benavidez says such a project would satisfy federal security requirements while keeping the government from accessing and taking over portions of local residents’ border properties.
