LOCALTRENDING

Starr County Contemplates Multifaceted River Barrier Instead Of Wall

By 67 views
0

A different kind of barrier instead of a wall is under consideration in Starr County.

Business leaders with the Starr County Industrial Foundation are looking into creating a special barrier in the Rio Grande River. The structure would be designed not only as a border barrier but would also serve as a flood control structure.

Foundation president Rose Benavidez says such a project would satisfy federal security requirements while keeping the government from accessing and taking over portions of local residents’ border properties.

Ports Of Entry To Get More Resources

Previous article

Valley Emergency Dispatch Operations Concentrating In Weslaco

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL