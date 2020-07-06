Starr County Ending Free Coronavirus Tests For Uninsured

The coronavirus testing site being run by Starr County will no longer offer free testing to persons who don’t have insurance.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez says with the big increase in the number of tests being conducted, the county can no longer handle the cost. That means uninsured individuals must pay 150 dollars to be tested for the coronavirus.

The county drive-thru site, located at Fort Ringgold County Park, will continue to provide tests for those with insurance. And free testing will still be available for anyone at the mobile testing sites run by the state.