Starr County Fishermen Claim They Were Hit By Gunshots From Mexico

Law enforcement authorities are still working to learn more after gunshots killed one man and wounded two others on the Rio Grande near Fronton. Starr County sheriff’s deputies along with DPS troopers and Border Patrol agents responded to the gunshots at around 4 p.m. yesterday. They found one man dead and two others wounded. The wounded men told the authorities they were on a fishing boat when they were hit by gunshots fired from the Mexican side of the river. The names of the shooting victims are not yet being released.

