Starr County Issues Stay Home Order

Starr County now has a shelter-at-home order similar to the one issued by Hidalgo County this week and one also in effect in Cameron County. All of the orders require everyone to stay home unless you’re an essential employee or you have to drive for essential reasons.

The order is not enforceable under Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide re-opening plan, but Judge Eloy Vera says he hopes residents will act like it is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez, citing an overwhelmed staff and limited supplies, says the situation is “desperate” at the county’s only hospital. Vasquez says they are forming an ethics committee tasked with making decisions about which patients will receive the limited medical resources based on their chances of survival.