Starr County Judge’s Son Arrested Again

The son of Rio Grande City Municipal Judge Leo Lopez is under arrest for the second time in less than a month. 22-year-old Lisandro Lopez has been hit with three counts of aggravated kidnapping — the latest charges coming after Starr County sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers served a second search warrant on his Tulip Street home. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information about the kidnapping case. However, a sheriff’s spokesman says it does not relate to Lopez’ previous arrest on drug charges. It was November 30th when Lopez was arrested following a traffic stop in Duval County. A search of his vehicle turned up some marijuana and a firearm, and led to a search warrant for his home, where investigators found more marijuana, and evidence of drug trafficking.

