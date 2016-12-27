Home LOCAL Starr County Judge’s Son Arrested Again
Starr County Judge's Son Arrested Again
Starr County Judge’s Son Arrested Again

Starr County Judge’s Son Arrested Again

The son of Rio Grande City Municipal Judge Leo Lopez is under arrest for the second time in less than a month. 22-year-old Lisandro Lopez has been hit with three counts of aggravated kidnapping — the latest charges coming after Starr County sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers served a second search warrant on his Tulip Street home. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information about the kidnapping case. However, a sheriff’s spokesman says it does not relate to Lopez’ previous arrest on drug charges. It was November 30th when Lopez was arrested following a traffic stop in Duval County. A search of his vehicle turned up some marijuana and a firearm, and led to a search warrant for his home, where investigators found more marijuana, and evidence of drug trafficking.

 

Photo courtesy of The Monitor

