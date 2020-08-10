Starr County Suddenly Looking For A New Health Authority

Starr County’s Health Authority has abruptly resigned. Dr. Jose Vasquez resigned Monday morning, effective immediately.

According to the McAllen Monitor, Vasquez’s resignation came amid a dispute over a proposed contract. Since the coronavirus was first confirmed in Starr County, Vasquez has been tasked with updating county officials on the spread of the virus and its effects on the community and on patients and staff at the county’s only hospital.

Vasquez also helped set up what was the Valley’s first coronavirus testing site back in March which was located on the South Texas College campus in Rio Grande City.