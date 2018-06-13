Home LOCAL Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck
Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck
Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

50 years in prison for a Starr County woman whose drunken driving killed a mother and daughter in Escobares two years ago.

The punishment handed down against 32-year-old Lissette Fuentes stemming from the violent crash that killed 75-year-old Elena Lopez Cantu and her 45-year-old daughter Maria Zulema Garcia.

The women were passengers in a Ford Crown Victoria heading west on Highway 83 when a drunk Fuentes veered across the median and plowed into them near San Julian Road.

Fuentes had pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

