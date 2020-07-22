Starr To Be The Next County To Issue Stay Home Order

Pointing to an overwhelmed staff and limited supplies at the county’s only hospital, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera says he will be issuing a stay-at-home order similar to Hidalgo County’s by the end of the week.

Vera says he knows it’ll be unenforceable under Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide re-opening plan, but he’s hoping it will stress to residents the critical need to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez says COVID-19 patients are having to be transferred to hospitals outside of the Valley because beds are full at Memorial Hospital.

Vasquez also says they are at the point where officials are now readying an ethics committee. That’s a team tasked with making decisions about which patients will receive the limited resources to try to keep them alive based on their chances of survival.