Starship Prototype Destroyed In Massive Explosion On Boca Chica Beach

A major setback for SpaceX at its facility on Boca Chica Beach Friday afternoon. The latest Starship prototype undergoing testing was destroyed in a massive fiery explosion this afternoon.

The SN4 was undergoing another in a series of static fire engine tests when the violent explosion occurred a little before 2 p.m. The explosion and resulting fireball obliterated the SN4 – the full-size prototype rocket that SpaceX had hoped to launch from its Boca Chica pad on a low-altitude test flight this summer.

Officials were optimistic because the vehicle had been the only prototype of three previous test versions to withstand critical cryogenic fuel pressurization tests, and earlier this month it survived the first static fire test of the rocket’s Raptor engine. There were no reports of injuries in the explosion, and the cause is not known.