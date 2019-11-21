Starship Prototype Pops Its Top During Pressure Test At Boca Chica

A setback for the new SpaceX Starship prototype being built and tested at the company’s Boca Chica facility.

The Mk-1 rocket was undergoing pressure testing when the prototype blew its top, sending plumes of white smoke billowing into the air. The explosion blew the top off of the rocket, although it remained standing, and there were no injuries.

SpaceX said the purpose of the test was to, quote – pressurize systems to the max – and that the malfunction wasn’t completely unexpected. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says it will not be launching the Mk-1, and that work will now begin on another Starship prototype – the Mark 3.