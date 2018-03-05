Home WORLD Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children
Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children
WORLD
0

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

0
0
STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now viewing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

opry mall shooting
now playing

Mall Shooting: 1 In Critical Condition

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

C-130 PLANE CRASH IN SAVANNAH GEORGIA 05-02-18
now playing

Military To Use 'every resource' To Probe Crash; Security Camera Captures Crash

NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Iran's Foreign Minister Says No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

RUDY GIULLIANI AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing

prison
now playing

Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody

HEB
now playing

USAA, HEB Make Forbes Best Employers List

gun rights
now playing

High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights

NRA
now playing

NRA Annual Convention Kicks Off

(AP) – In huts and displaced camps across Yemen, women often give up their food so their children can eat; they have a meal of bread and tea, then wait hungry until the next day.  Around 2.9 million women and children are acutely malnourished; another 400,000 children are fighting for their lives, in the same condition as Mizrah.

Nearly a third of Yemen’s population – 8.4 million of its 29 million people – rely completely on food aid or else they would starve. That number grew by a quarter over the past year.  Aid agencies warn parts of Yemen could soon start to see widespread death from famine.

Meanwhile, the three-year civil war drags on between Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels and the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition fighting in support of the Yemeni government.  The AP’s reporting on the war in Yemen is supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Related posts:

  1. Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children
  2. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran’s Foreign Minister Says No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

jsalinas 0
5aeac551a4153.image

China Vows Support For North Korean Economy Amid Sanctions

Roxanne Garcia 0
MEXICO

Rights Group: 11,232 Displaced In Mexico By Violence

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video