State Agency Recommends Replacing HISD Board With Appointed Managers

The Texas Education Agency is recommending the replacement of the Houston ISD board of trustees with a board of appointed managers.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt said Wednesday that state investigators had concluded that the HISD board shows an “inability to appropriately govern,” overrides the superintendent’s authority and won’t follow procurement laws.

Diana Davila, HISD board president, responded by claiming the state agency is trying to strip voters of their rights. Bettencourt says a final decision will be made in January.

