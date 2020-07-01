COVID LOCALTRENDING

State Ambulance Strike Teams Arrive In The Valley

The state of Texas has sent four separate ambulance strike teams to the Rio Grande Valley as skyrocketing coronavirus cases overwhelm existing ambulance services.

At the request of county emergency management coordinators, two teams each have been sent to Cameron and Hidalgo counties to relieve local ambulance companies which have been inundated with calls from residents suffering COVID-19 symptoms.

As a result, ambulances have had to wait outside hospital emergency rooms, sometimes for more than 4 hours, which keeps them from responding to other critical calls. Each strike team is made up of five ambulances. It’s unclear how long they’ll be here to help out.

