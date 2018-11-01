Home LOCAL State Dept. Issues Travel Advisory For 5 Mexican States
(Washington, DC) — The U.S. State Department is warning Americans about traveling to five Mexican states. The travel advisory says violent crimes like homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies are widespread.

The State Department says the U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many places in Mexico. They suggest Americans traveling south of the border use toll roads when possible and avoid traveling at night. They advise Americans to exercise caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs and casinos.

The five Mexican states under the travel warning include Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

