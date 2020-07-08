State Fair Of Texas Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The entrance to Fair Park sits locked in Dallas, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) – The director of the board for the State Fair of Texas says the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Board chair Gina Norris said Tuesday that health and safety were the top prioirty. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the fair made the safe and responsible decision. Dallas County has reported more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, Texas has confirmed more than 198,000 cases.

The board said the future of football games traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair, including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry, will be decided by the NCAA, conferences and participating universities.