State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee
State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

It took more than a month, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dismissed his office’s lawsuit against the city of Brownsville over its plastic bag fee. The city had repealed the 1-dollar fee April 1st as part of the lawsuit settlement.

Paxton dropped the lawsuit Thursday. Paxton sued Brownsville in October claiming the environmental fee the city charged as part of its plastic bag ban ordinance amounted to an illegal sales tax.

The two sides reached an out-of-court settlement in January, in which the city amended the 5-year-old ordinance and repealed the fee. The fee had generated millions of dollars the city used for beautification projects.

