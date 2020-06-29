State GOP Plans To Hold Convention In Houston Next Month

The Texas Republican Party is proceeding with its plans to hold their convention in Houston next month. Harris County has more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other county in the state, but the Texas GOP intends to hold an in-person convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16th to the 18th.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott granted local officials the authority to limit outdoor gatherings to 100 people, but didn’t mention indoor events. The GOP convention is expected to draw about six-thousand attendees.